DENVER — Max Quick has been named TicketSmarter Special Teams Player of the Week by the league office for his performance over the weekend, according to a press release. Quick, a junior from Lufkin, notched five punts for 266 yards in the ’Jacks upset bid against rival Sam Houston.
Averaging 53.2 yards per punt, Quick kept the Bearkats deep in their own territory for much of the game, placing one punt inside the 20 and recording a booming 74-yard punt as well. He currently leads the WAC in punting average a 49.8 yards per kick.
