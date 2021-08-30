Angelina College’s Francies Galdino (12) fights off a Jacksonville College defender during Saturday’s conference-opening match at Jase Magers Field in Lufkin. The Roadrunners moved to 2-0 with a 3-2 win over the Jaguars.
Angelina College’s Ted Okoroh (7) battles a Jacksonville College defender during Saturday’s match at Jase Magers Field in Lufkin. The Roadrunners moved to 2-0, 1-0 on the season with a 3-2 win over the Jaguars.
Angelina College’s Juan Lopez (22) and Aldair Chaves (23) converge on the ball during Saturday’s match against Jacksonville College. The Roadrunners moved to 2-0 with a 3-2 win over the Jaguars at Jase Magers Field in Lufkin.
Angelina College’s Emilie Dueck (9) attacks the net during Saturday’s match with Jacksonville College. The Lady Roadrunners notched their first win of the season by downing the Lady Jaguars 3-1 at Jase Magers Field in Lufkin.
Angelina College’s Camila Montero sets off a celebration after her long-range goal in the first half of Saturday’s conference opener against Jacksonville College. The Lady Roadrunners notched their first win of the season by downing the Lady Jaguars 3-1 at Jase Magers Field in Lufkin.
Angelina College’s Francies Galdino (12) fights off a Jacksonville College defender during Saturday’s conference-opening match at Jase Magers Field in Lufkin. The Roadrunners moved to 2-0 with a 3-2 win over the Jaguars.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Angelina College’s Ted Okoroh (7) battles a Jacksonville College defender during Saturday’s match at Jase Magers Field in Lufkin. The Roadrunners moved to 2-0, 1-0 on the season with a 3-2 win over the Jaguars.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Angelina College’s Juan Lopez (22) and Aldair Chaves (23) converge on the ball during Saturday’s match against Jacksonville College. The Roadrunners moved to 2-0 with a 3-2 win over the Jaguars at Jase Magers Field in Lufkin.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Angelina College’s Emilie Dueck (9) attacks the net during Saturday’s match with Jacksonville College. The Lady Roadrunners notched their first win of the season by downing the Lady Jaguars 3-1 at Jase Magers Field in Lufkin.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Angelina College’s Camila Montero sets off a celebration after her long-range goal in the first half of Saturday’s conference opener against Jacksonville College. The Lady Roadrunners notched their first win of the season by downing the Lady Jaguars 3-1 at Jase Magers Field in Lufkin.
Angelina College’s Lady Roadrunners officially earned their first win of the season, and the Roadrunner men moved to 2-0 to start the season after Saturday’s doubleheader sweep of Jacksonville College in the conference opener for both teams.
Both AC squads are scheduled to play at Paris College on Wednesday, with the ladies kicking off at 3 p.m. and the men following at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.