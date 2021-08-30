Angelina College’s Lady Roadrunners officially earned their first win of the season, and the Roadrunner men moved to 2-0 to start the season after Saturday’s doubleheader sweep of Jacksonville College in the conference opener for both teams.

Both AC squads are scheduled to play at Paris College on Wednesday, with the ladies kicking off at 3 p.m. and the men following at 5:30 p.m.

The email address for AC’s Sports Information Director is gstallard@angelina.edu.