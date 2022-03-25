NACOGDOCHES — Stephen F. Austin State University Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey has announced the signing of a new five-year agreement with head football coach Colby Carthel.
“Coach Carthel has gone about developing and building this program from good to great the right way,” Ivey said. “We’re happy to keep him and his family, Sarah, Major, Bear and Stone, in Nacogdoches for a few more years. His dedication to the program, the Nacogdoches community and SFA are unmatched, and I’m excited to see the program’s continued growth under his leadership.”
