NACOGDOCHES — Countless women’s basketball teams all across the country were deeply frustrated and saddened in mid-March when the NCAA called a halt to their 2020 search for a title and/or long playoff run. No team felt that disappointment more than the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.
Coming off three straight 25-win seasons and looking for that first marquee win since Mark Kellogg took over the reins five years ago, SFA had posted a strong 23-6 record heading into the Southland Conference Tournament. And even though the Ladyjacks didn’t claim the SLC regular season title, that 25-win mark was well within range, as was their possible first automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament since 2014.
But during their final workout inside William R. Johnson Coliseum before they were to depart for Katy and the SLC Tournament semifinal, Ladyjack director of basketball operations Kayla Scott gave Kellogg the news that their season was likely over due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SFA women’s basketball has had its fair share of success in the five-year tenure of Kellogg.
The Ladyjacks have posted a 116-40 (.744) overall mark, including a 98-28 (.777) record in the last four seasons, which is the second-most successful women’s college team in Texas behind Baylor during that period. Despite falling short in an attempt to claim a regular season Southland Conference championship, SFA boasts a 74-19 (.796) league record, including a 62-12 (.838) over the last four years. SFA’s home record is near spotless at 67-7 (.905) in those five seasons, including a 57-4 (.934) record in the last four years.
Kellogg said the SFA program has grown in a number of ways in the past five years in addition to the number of wins.
“I don’t know if I can point to a specific part of the program that has really stuck out, but I’ve just noticed growth as a whole — the culture of the program,” Kellogg said. “Academically we just had the best year since I’ve been here — with a 3.42 GPA this spring and about a 3.32 for the entire year.
“On the court we’re having so much success. We’ve recorded 98 wins in the last four years. We’ve had some disappointments too, like not getting that (regular season) conference championship, which is something that’s eluded us that we need to accomplish.
“But I’m really excited about the type of kids and character we’ve built in this program. I think we have tremendous kids. They’re just fun to be around and really have quality. They’ve been fun to watch, seeing them grow and develop.”
Kellogg said when he took over the program he wasn’t sure what the key ingredient would be to create more success.
He said, as a new coach, he had to see what the culture was and what kind of student-athlete his staff would need to bring in and put together.
“It took me a few years to really figure it out,” Kellogg admitted. “If I was being 100% honest, I had a vision when I got here and you have to adjust that as you work on the culture and see the school and location of the university from the inside. It’s takes time and you have to make adjustments when you come in as a new coach.
“Brandon (Schneider, his predecessor who won the SLC title in the 2013-14 season for the first SFA title since 2010) did a great job and we knew we were going to look at this a little bit differently. But at the present time I think (the program) is in the best place since I’ve been here from the recruiting side of things, talent and in the classroom.”
With a .744 winning percentage, four straight seasons of at least 23 victories and an almost spotless mark at home, there have been plenty of highs for the SFA program. Now with those goals achieved, four of the team’s leading scorers back for the 2020-21 season, Kellogg wants his teams to pick up that marquee win and/or achievement.
The Ladyjacks have come close. After falling in the quarterfinals of the SLC tourney his first season, the Ladyjacks posted a 2-1 record at the league postseason tournament in 2016-17 before bowing to UCA in the championship game. They received a postseason berth to the WBI Tournament, losing in the first round.
In 2017-18, SFA closed in on a possible regular season title, finishing 16-2, then bowed to Nicholls, 69-65, in the title game of the SLC tourney. The Ladyjacks then fell to George Mason by seven in the WNIT playoffs.
A heartbreaking 58-56 loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the semis of the Southland Tournament in 2019 kept the Ladyjacks near the top of that mountain, but they failed to get over the top. SFA then dropped a 60-54 loss in the WNIT to UT-Arlington.
The 2020 could have been the year SFA got over the hump and captured the Southland Tournament title as they earned a double-bye into the semifinals. But they never had a chance to reach the pinnacle as the season was cut short.
“I’m not sure this wouldn’t have been the year we would have had one of those defining moments once we got to Katy if the season hadn’t ended when it did,” Kellogg said. “I felt really good about what we were about to do before we went down there.”
Kellogg said he hopes the frustration and sadness of the team as it had the control of the end of the season taken away can be turned into determination in 2020-21. And with the caliber of returning starters such as juniors Stephanie Visscher (13.3 pts, 6.4 reb.) and Aiyana Johnson (13.3 pts., 8.3 reb.), along with seniors Marissa Banfield (9.4 pts, 1.5 reb, 66 assists) and Alyssa Mayfield (6.6 pts., 3.6 reb.) and a strong supporting group, the Ladyjacks could be looking down from that pinnacle next season.
