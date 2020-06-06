For 2015 Hudson High School graduate Logan Smith, it’s never been a case of where he started. It was all about where he would eventually finish.
Therefore it seems fitting that the latest finish line he’ll cross is when he graduates from West Point in New York on June 13.
The feat is no ordinary one — records show he is the first from Hudson to graduate from the military academy. He will join the rare ranks of Angelina County natives to be awarded in the prestigious ceremony. That is a short list that includes Huntington’s Ashley Bratton in 2003 and Lufkin’s Jim Bob Rollins in 1976.
The accomplishment is one he admits might not have fully hit him yet, but one he can be proud of.
“It means everything to me,” Smith said. “I always think back to my family and how proud they are of me. This has been more challenging in more ways than I expected, but the academic prestige is unquestionable. This is definitely going to be my proudest moment.”
For Smith, it’s a far cry from any typical path through the military academy. In fact, the start of his military career was nothing like he imagined.
Following his graduation from high school, he was among the final group of candidates for West Point but was not offered an appointment. His first plan was to go to Texas A&M to join the Corps of Cadets. That would give him the opportunity to reserve commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corps.
Instead he decided not to let his West Point dreams die.
He elected to go to Greystone Preparatory School at Schreiner University in Kerrville. Months later, he got the call that he had gotten an appointment, which meant he would be headed to basic cadet training before officially being accepted to West Point.
More than four years later, that process wasn’t lost on Smith.
“The first time I didn’t get in, it was really challenging,” Smith said. “It was really the first time in my life I had to deal with failure on a pretty big level. I’d said I was going to West Point and I didn’t get in, so it was an ego blow.
“I had to commit to it and put all of my energy into it. The next year, my entire focus was getting into West Point. That was a tough experience at the time, but it helped me appreciate it that much more. It sucked going through the extra year, but seeing what West Point is trying to do and who they bring in, that brought an appreciation of what it takes.”
Over the last two weeks, he has commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. That is a process that usually happens immediately after graduation but was changed this year due to changes caused by the COVID-19 virus.
While he is crossing one finish line, his race is far from finished. His next assignment will be in Fort Benning, Georgia, where he will complete the Infantry Basic Officer Leadership Course, Airborne school and Ranger school. After that, his official post will be in Fort Wainwright, Alaska, where he will be a Stryker Platoon Leader in the 25th Infantry Division.
His areas of study at West Point were mechanical engineering with a minor in applied mathematics and statistics.
Standing on their own, those would be some major accomplishments for anyone entering the next stage of his life. For Smith, that was only the start of his story.
In addition to being a West Point graduate, he is also a Division I athlete. As a pitcher for the Army Black Knights, his never-quit attitude turned him into one of the top senior pitchers in the nation.
In fact, by the time Army’s 2020 season was brought to a premature end, DI Baseball picked him as the No. 8 senior pitcher in the nation.
As with his journey to West Point, simply making it there wasn’t enough. His mindset was on excelling.
“One of my biggest challenges was balancing being a Division I athlete along with school,” Smith said. “Any one of those things can drive someone up the wall. I ended up getting lower grades than I would have wanted at one point. I really had to learn how to balance things. Prioritizing things was a challenge, but I got to the point where I should make the dean’s list this year.”
Coming from a small East Texas town, his journey toward becoming a Division I pitcher started in one of the most unlikely places — a rugby field.
While having no experience with the sport, he still tried out for the rugby team and felt like he had a strong opportunity to make the team. However, he decided to give the game he had grown up playing another shot.
“I was trying out for the rugby team, and those guys are all getting beat up,” Smith said. “I ended up emailing the baseball operation guy and it was a week before I heard back from him. I eventually got an email saying to come to the field and throw a bullpen.
“I really don’t remember many of the details of the bullpen. The coach didn’t say much but did tell me to keep coming back. So I just kept coming back every day, and I really never knew how I was doing. Then a few days before the season started, they told me I’d made the team. So I went from not knowing if I would be on the team to playing the No. 1 or 2 team in the nation pretty much that same week.”
There was no easing into the next level as Smith got a quick introduction to big-time college baseball in his debut.
Playing at LSU, which was ranked No. 2 at the time, he entered the game with the Black Knights trailing 3-0 in the sixth inning. Adding to the pressure was entering with the bases loaded and no outs.
He admits a storybook start would have been to escape the jam with no damage done. The actual result was a little different.
“Their stadium was rocking,” Smith said. “I was used to playing in front of a few hundred people here. LSU has some of the biggest college crowds in the nation. My first pitch was a wild pitch, and I was just out there thinking ‘Well, here we are.’ They brought in a couple more runs and I eventually got out of it. That was the first time I was on the big stage, and I knew it wouldn’t get much bigger than that.”
Smith eventually had an up-and-down freshman season in which he was 1-0 with a save with a 5.75 ERA in 201/3 innings.
That was simply a start for Smith, who faced plenty of adversity before taking the field for his sophomore season.
“After my freshman year, I’d been battling arm pain the entire year,” Smith said. “I’d only been pitching in midweek games, so I knew something was wrong. I got an MRI and they told me it was torn. I had summer training coming up, so I knew if I didn’t get that done, then I wouldn’t be able to graduate on time.
“So I put it off and had Tommy John surgery in August. My arm was in a cast up until a few weeks before the season. During spring break, they had a trip to Florida, and I wasn’t traveling with the team. I went to the team doctor and said I’d like to be ready in six weeks. He said to come back and we’ll approve that plan. That was pretty much cutting the usual recovery time in half, but I was going to do whatever I could to get back out there.”
Smith eventually made his season debut at Lafayette on April 14 and was used exclusively out of the bullpen.
He was still able to make his mark on the team as he picked up a save in the Patriot League championship against Navy. Just over a week later, Army took a stunning win over top-seeded N.C. State in the opening game of the NCAA tournament. The best was yet to come for Smith, who was back at full strength for his junior season in 2019. The Black Knights made it back-to-back conference championships by taking down Navy for the second straight season.
It was a little bit of revenge for Smith, who had once tried to play baseball for Navy.
“Before Army, we went to Baltimore and drove in to Annapolis with the sole purpose of going to their camp,” Smith said. “I wanted to come to the Naval Academy at that point. The coach said to come talk to him after the camp was over and said I was good. I definitely felt like I got blown off by those guys.
“I don’t hate them, although they’re definitely a rival. We’re all on the same side now. But that definitely made beating them twice in the championship feel that much better.”
The team had made it back-to-back appearances in the NCAA tournament in a season Smith posted a 3.74 ERA while working primarily out of the bullpen.
Despite his success in those first three seasons, he still wasn’t satisfied. Smith established himself as the team’s Friday night starter in his senior season, a spot designated for college aces.
He didn’t take long to get thrown into the fire once again as he drew the opening start against No. 15 Duke. He was up to the challenge in that game, throwing seven innings of shutout ball while allowing a single hit with 10 strikeouts.
Army took the 2-1 upset win and Baseball America eventually named it the nation’s 22nd-ranked pitching performance of the season.
“Over three or four years, it got to where it wasn’t about going out there and hanging with those types of teams,” Smith said. “It was about beating them. That was something I was able to develop not just on the baseball field but also in the military. We fight to win. We don’t fight just to play. That’s what helped us get past Duke.”
His next outing was a special one personally as he threw five innings against Texas A&M while allowing two earned runs. A few untimely errors proved to be costly in a narrow 6-5 setback in College Station.
Smith followed that with a complete game in a 9-1 win over Air Force. Following another solid performance against Western Michigan, COVID-19 brought the season to an early end.
However, he went out on top as DI Baseball named Smith the No. 8 senior pitcher in the nation. Smith tries to focus on the positives of the shortened season while admitting how frustrating the finale was.
“It’s one of the toughest things I’ve dealt with in my life,” Smith said. “For it to have nothing to do with baseball and for it to take you off the field is tough to take. The suddenness of being sent home makes it that much tougher. We’re playing a week straight of baseball and the next day we’re doing nothing.
“That was the biggest challenge for me and it still hits me every day. A year ago, we were in a regional at this point and two years ago we beat N.C. State, the No. 1 seed. Every now and then, I say this isn’t supposed to be going on, but it’s what we have to deal with.”
While the end to his baseball career is still a tough pill to swallow, Smith has the proper perspective while entering the next stage in his life.
And while he enters the next step in his life, he knows the journey is one that will have him ready to face whatever obstacles come across his path.
“Going to serve your country is one of the coolest things you can do as a leader in the army,” Smith said. “This wasn’t something that came easy, which I think makes it even more worth it. Seeing how proud my family is of me makes it all worth it.”
The opinions and views expressed in this article are those of 2LT Smith and do not reflect the official position of the United States Military Academy, the United States Army, or the Department of Defense.
