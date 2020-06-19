The Angelina College Roadrunner baseball program has established itself as a pipeline for players seeking to advance to the next level, including those at the university levels and the major leagues. With several former Roadrunners on current MLB rosters, AC Baseball is a proven source of locating and developing young talent.
The Roadrunner baseball team will hold a pair of evaluation camps for prospective players ages 16 and older this month. Those sessions will take place on June 22 and June 24 at Roadrunner Field on the Angelina College campus.
In order to adhere to current social distancing guidelines because of COVID-19 concerns, the sessions will be split into two separate sessions each day. Session 1 will begin at 9 a.m. and will be for pitchers and catchers only, while Session 2 will take place beginning at 11 a.m. for infielders and outfielders.
The camps will focus on skill evaluation only; there will be no game. Staff will grade on running, arm strength, fielding, hitting and power. Pitchers will throw brief bullpens in order to grade pitches and velocity.
The cost of the camp is $40 to cover administration fees. The cost for those who wish to attend both daily sessions is $60. Registration for each session will begin 45 minutes prior to the sessions’ starting times and will take place at the ballpark gate. Fees are cash only.
For further information, contact the AC baseball staff at 633-5367 or email head coach Jeff Livin at jlivin@angelina.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.