Derrick Tezeno had a career-high 17 points as the SFA Lumberjacks routed North American 83-51 at the Johnson Coliseum Monday night.
The ‘Jacks were able to take advantage of the struggling NAIA program and work on some fundamentals to get ready for WAC conference action coming up in a few games. Every healthy Lumberjack hit the court tonight, played at least ten minutes each while also scoring. Five of the ’Jacks were able to put double-digit points on the board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.