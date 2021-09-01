Stephen F. Austin junior wide receiver Xavier Gipson (19) heads up field for extra yardage after catching a pass last season against Pittsburg State at Homer Bryce Stadium. Gipson is a 2021 Preseason All-American.
Stephen F. Austin sophomore linebacker Brevin Randle returns an interception against Memphis during a 2020 Lumberjack football game. Randle returns this fall after tallying 68 tackles a year ago with 38 solo stops.
JOHN KRUEGER/The Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel
NACOGDOCHES — What a time to be not only a Lumberjack, but a Stephen F. Austin football fan, as well.
After several years of struggles for a program that hadn’t officially recorded a winning record since 2011 (due to NCAA sanctions that wiped out 2014’s 8-5 record) until last season, then surviving the 2020 season that was marred by COVID-19 setbacks and still managing a 6-4 record with a head coach who vowed to build the program from the ground up, SFA now appears primed for a breakout season under Colby Carthel.
