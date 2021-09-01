NACOGDOCHES — What a time to be not only a Lumberjack, but a Stephen F. Austin football fan, as well.

After several years of struggles for a program that hadn’t officially recorded a winning record since 2011 (due to NCAA sanctions that wiped out 2014’s 8-5 record) until last season, then surviving the 2020 season that was marred by COVID-19 setbacks and still managing a 6-4 record with a head coach who vowed to build the program from the ground up, SFA now appears primed for a breakout season under Colby Carthel.