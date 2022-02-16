Stephen F. Austin junior guard Zya Nugent (right) goes up for a shot during earlier season action. Nugent scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Ladyjacks to their 13th straight win in a 69-55 victory over New Mexico State Monday afternoon.
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — Junior Zya Nugent dropped a career-high 31 points Monday afternoon to lead the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks to a 69-55 win over New Mexico State in Western Athletic Conference action.
The contest was a makeup game of a Jan. 22 contest that was postponed because of COVID cases.
