Stephen F. Austin redshirt freshman Jaylin Jackson-Posey (5) prepares to block a shot during earlier season action. After two postponements, the Lumberjacks will look to get Western Athletic Conference action underway Thursday at Abilene Christian.
NACOGDOCHES — After nearly three weeks of inactivity, two postponements and one cancellation because of COVID-19 issues on other squads, the SFA Lumberjacks hope to finally play a Western Athletic Conference game on Thursday night when they travel to Abilene Christian University.
The ’Jacks, who last played on Dec. 18 at No. 7 Kansas and who last were winners on Dec. 11 in a 63-51 victory over Liberty in Fort Worth, will battle the Wildcats inside the Teague Center at 7 p.m. Thursday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.