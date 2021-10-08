Stephen F. Austin head men’s basketball coach Kyle Keller celebrates with his team after recording his 100th career win in his fifth season with the Lumberjacks after their 80-68 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
NACOGDOCHES — SFA men’s basketball head coach Kyle Keller revealed the full 2021-22 schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The 31-game slate features two neutral site tournaments, including the annual Cancun Challenge in November, and a total of 22 games in the Lone Star State.
The Lumberjacks open Keller’s sixth season in Nacogdoches with a quartet of home games, facing LSU-Alexandria (Nov. 9), Southern (Nov. 11) and South Dakota State (Nov. 14). Then, the ’Jacks open play in the Cancun Challenge with a home game against Middle Tennessee (Nov. 19) before heading south to face Buffalo and either Saint Louis or Illinois State in Cancun on the 23rd and 24th, respectively.
