Angelina College’s Roadrunners earned a pair of big wins in conference play on Wednesday, sweeping the Paris Dragons 8-6 and 8-5 at Poland Stadium on the AC campus.

AC put together a three-run third inning on just one hit in the opener, with Luke Haas reaching on an error, MaCrae Kendrick and Mario Mendoza drawing walks and both Haas and Kendrick scoring on wild pitches. Heladio Moreno drove in a run with an infield hit for a 3-1 lead after three innings.