NACOGDOCHES — Stephen F. Austin sophomore Xavier Gipson was the lone Lumberjack to represent the football team when the 2020 Southland Conference Football Preseason All-Conference teams were announced on Wednesday.

Gipson was selected at two positions, earning second-team offense for his play at wide receiver and second-team defense as a kick returner on the elite squads after the Dallas native had an impressive freshman campaign with team-highs in yardage (934), catches (52) and receiving touchdowns (7), which ranked him sixth, 14th and tied for ninth, respectively, against Southland players.

