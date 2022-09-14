Angelina College’s Aliyah Bustamante (17) heads a ball toward the net during a recent match. The No. 14 Lady Roadrunners host No. 9 Navarro College in a Wednesday doubleheader kicking off at 5 p.m. on the AC campus.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Angelina College’s Shamour McLean pushes the ball up the pitch during a recent match.
Both Angelina College soccer teams made moves upward in the recent national polls released on Monday, with the Roadrunners climbing a notch to No. 5 and the Lady Roadrunners moving two spots from No. 16 to No. 14 in the rankings.
The national spotlight grows as both teams continued to post impressive performances.
