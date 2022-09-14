Both Angelina College soccer teams made moves upward in the recent national polls released on Monday, with the Roadrunners climbing a notch to No. 5 and the Lady Roadrunners moving two spots from No. 16 to No. 14 in the rankings.

The national spotlight grows as both teams continued to post impressive performances.

The email address for AC’s Sports

Information Director

is gstallard@angelina.edu.

