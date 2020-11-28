Former Stephen F. Austin standout Kevon Harris has reportedly signed a contract with the reigning NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers. Harris finished his college career as the SFA Divison I leader in points scored with 1,833.
NACOGDOCHES — Former Stephen F. Austin shooting guard Kevon Harris has signed a free agent contract with the reigning NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers, according to various reports. Ben Stinar of Forbes is reporting that Harris’ agent Billy Davis told him, according to AmicoHoopsnews.com.
Harris, a native of Ellenwood, Georgia, completed a successful collegiate career last spring, leading the Lumberjacks to the 2019-20 Southland Conference championship with a 19-1 record. SFA finished the season with a 15-game winning streak and was headed to the SLC Postseason Tournament as the No. 1 seed before the league and the NCAA shut down the postseason due to the coronavirus pandemic.
