SFA sophomore guard Latrell Jossell (10) glides past Grand Canyon’s Chance McMillian (2) as he goes up for a shot in the lane during the first half of Thursday night’s WAC matchup inside William R. Johnson Coliseum.
SFA junior forward Calvin Solomon (13) leaps high for a shot near the basket while being defended by Grand Canyon's Tvan Ouedraogo (24) during the first half of Thursday night's WAC contest inside William R. Johnson Coliseum.
SFA sophomore guard Latrell Jossell (10) glides past Grand Canyon’s Chance McMillian (2) as he goes up for a shot in the lane during the first half of Thursday night’s WAC matchup inside William R. Johnson Coliseum.
JOHN KRUEGER/Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel
SFA junior forward Calvin Solomon (13) leaps high for a shot near the basket while being defended by Grand Canyon's Tvan Ouedraogo (24) during the first half of Thursday night's WAC contest inside William R. Johnson Coliseum.
NACOGDOCHES — Still playing without two of their top playmakers but badly needing a victory to gain some ground in the early Western Athletic Conference race, the SFA Lumberjacks turned to their defense and a well-rounded offense performance to blow past the first-place Grand Canyon Lopes 71-46 Thursday night in front of an energetic crowd of 2,304 inside William R. Johnson Coliseum.
“I told my players before the game not to panic,” SFA head coach Kyle Keller said. “We’re still very early in the conference race and nobody’s going to go undefeated. This is a tough conference from top to bottom, and we have two of the top teams ahead of us this weekend, and then the road will get a little easier. So let’s take care of these two games and I think you’ll feel a whole lot better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.