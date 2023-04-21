SFA head football coach Colby Carthel and the Lumberjacks take the field before facing Abilene Christian University. The Lumberjacks are slated to kickoff the Graylan Spring Football Game at 4 p.m. today.
NACOGDOCHES — SFA’s spring football game is slated to kickoff today, and this year’s game has been named after Graylan Spring, an SFA football player who lost his life in a car wreck in January.
“That was something we wanted to do and (Spring’s family) were very moved,” SFA head football coach Colby Carthel said. “They’ve established a scholarship in his name. That scholarship will be rewarded there this weekend at the game. It’ll be a great tribute for him and all he meant to us and this program and university. His parents are both graduates from here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.