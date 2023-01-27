NACOGDOCHES — Four Lumberjacks reached double digits as SFA got back on the winning track with an 83-66 win over the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros in WAC basketball action at the William R. Johnson Coliseum Wednesday night.
Kyle Hayman led SFA (14-7, 6-2) with 14 points with Sadaidriene Hall right behind him with 13. Nigel Hawkins dropped in 12 points and pulled down five rebounds. Nana Antwi-Boasiako finished the night with 11 points. Robbie Armbrester scored nine points, followed by Latrell Jossell with seven.
