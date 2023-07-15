SFA head football coach Colby Carthel is joined by senior defensive back Tkai Lloyd and senior offensive lineman Clint Lapic at the United Athletic Conference’s media Day at Texas Live in Arlington Friday.
SFA head football coach Colby Carthel was joined by senior defensive back Tkai Lloyd and senior offensive lineman Clint Lapic as they answered questions about the upcoming football season at the first United Athletic Conference at Texas Live in Arlington Friday.
“I don’t think anybody’s got real high expectations for us but we’ve sure got them for ourselves,” Carthel said. “I think just being around our players this spring and summer, there’s a quiet confidence within this bunch and I think a lot better trust throughout our program.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.