TYLER — The Angelina College Lady Roadrunners dropped a pair of games on the opening day of the Angelina Invitational Friday afternoon.
The Lady ‘Runners opened the day with a 4-1 loss to Trinity Valley.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
TYLER — The Angelina College Lady Roadrunners dropped a pair of games on the opening day of the Angelina Invitational Friday afternoon.
The Lady ‘Runners opened the day with a 4-1 loss to Trinity Valley.
Josh Havard’s email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.