Shandbriah Rule scored 19 points, Marie Kenembeni had 17 points and 12 rebounds and the Angelina College Lady Roadruners shook off a slow second quarter to pull away for a 73-48 win over North American in their first game of the 2023 calendar year at Shands Gym Thursday night.
Jakayla Parks added a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds while Matilda Gordon had 5 points and 10 boards in just 13 minutes of action in the non-conference win.
