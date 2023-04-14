The Navarro Bulldogs swept a Region XIV baseball doubleheader from the Angelina College Roadrunners in Corsicana Wednesday afternoon.
Navarro took a 2-0 win in a pitchers’ duel in the opener before using their bats to roll to an 11-5 win.
Josh Havard’s email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.
