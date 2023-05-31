Golfers are preparing to battle 18 holes and the heat of a June day in Texas while raising money for homeless dogs and cats during Winnie Berry Humane Society’s 20th Dog Days of Summer Golf Tournament, sponsored by the Grum Foundation.
“This is our largest fundraiser each year, and it allows us to continue to house and care for homeless dogs and cats until we are able to find them a loving home,” said Shelbi Hughes, executive director of the Winnie Berry Humane Society. “We receive no funding from any government organization, relying on fundraisers and donations to fund a large part of the Humane Society’s work that our grants normally do not cover.”
