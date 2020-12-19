Central Lady Dog Preslie Turney on Thursday signed her letter of intent to join the LeTourneau University softball program beginning in the fall of 2021. Her signing came the same week Turney scored her 1,000th career point for the Lady Dog basketball team.
Contributed
Central’s Preslie Turney follows through on a hit during a 2018 game.
Just days after scoring her 1,000th career point for the Central Lady Dogs basketball team, Turney experienced an even bigger moment when on Thursday she signed her national letter of intent to join the LeTourneau University softball program beginning in the fall 2021.
