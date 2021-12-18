Thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Morning high of 69F with temps falling to near 55. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Huntington’s Harleigh Havard drives to the basket against Pineywoods Community Academy’s Trenity Johnson during District 21-3A action at Angelina College’s Shands Gym on Friday night. PCA rallied for a 44-39 win. On the boys side, Huntington was a 62-44 winner over PCA.
Benita Barlow scored 18 points and the Pineywoods Community Lady Wolves used a 17-2 fourth quarter run to surge to a 44-39 win over the Huntington Devilettes in District 21-3A basketball action at Shands Gym Friday night.
In a game between two playoff contenders, neither team led by more than 4 points until the fourth quarter when the Devilettes pulled ahead 29-24.
