Huntington v PCA VG Hoops

Huntington’s Harleigh Havard drives to the basket against Pineywoods Community Academy’s Trenity Johnson during District 21-3A action at Angelina College’s Shands Gym on Friday night. PCA rallied for a 44-39 win. On the boys side, Huntington was a 62-44 winner over PCA.

 JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News

Benita Barlow scored 18 points and the Pineywoods Community Lady Wolves used a 17-2 fourth quarter run to surge to a 44-39 win over the Huntington Devilettes in District 21-3A basketball action at Shands Gym Friday night.

In a game between two playoff contenders, neither team led by more than 4 points until the fourth quarter when the Devilettes pulled ahead 29-24.

