The Zavalla Lady Eagles raced to a dominating 75-15 win over the Kennard Lady Tigers in a Class 1A Region IV Bi-District matchup at Lufkin’s Multi-Purpose facility on Monday night.
Zavalla improved to 22-9 overall with the win.
Updated: February 16, 2022 @ 9:26 am
Josh Havard’s email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.
