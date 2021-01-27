Central’s Jim VonHeeder (24) and Percy Chavis battle for a loose ball during Tuesday’s game in Diboll. The No. 16 Lumberjacks moved to 8-0 in district play with an 84-48 win over a depleted Bulldog team.
DIBOLL — The Diboll boys and girls earned splits with the visiting teams from Central on Tuesday night, with the Lady ’Jacks falling late and the No. 16 Lumberjacks continuing their roll through District 21-3A play in a doubleheader.
The Lady Jacks went toe-to-toe with the Lady Dogs for three quarters, with Diboll holding a 32-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter before falling 53-35. Central’s Preslie Turney turned on the last-period jets, scoring nine of her 13 points over the final eight minutes. Kenzi Warner went 6-of-8 from the free throw line — she would finish with 15 points — and Brenom Brown scored seven of her game-high 19 points in the last frame.
