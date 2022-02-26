Hudson v Diboll VG

Hudson’s Caelyn Williams (34) and Tayah McNellie (3) go up for a rebound against Diboll’s Makiah Richardson during action at the Hudson Invitational at the Hudson Gym. Williams was a first-team all-district selection.

 JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News

The Hudson Lady Hornets’ basketball team took care of business both on and off the court with several of those players being recognized for those efforts when the 17-4A All-District team was recently announced.

The Lady Hornets had eight players recognized on the all-district squad with 12 being named academic all-district.

