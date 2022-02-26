Hudson’s Caelyn Williams (34) and Tayah McNellie (3) go up for a rebound against Diboll’s Makiah Richardson during action at the Hudson Invitational at the Hudson Gym. Williams was a first-team all-district selection.
The Hudson Lady Hornets’ basketball team took care of business both on and off the court with several of those players being recognized for those efforts when the 17-4A All-District team was recently announced.
The Lady Hornets had eight players recognized on the all-district squad with 12 being named academic all-district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.