It will be a busy week for the Lufkin soccer programs as the district adjusted its schedule after having a pair of games postponed due to the recent icy conditions.
That leaves the district’s teams facing a busy week that tentatively has them playing four games over the span of six days.
On Monday, the teams will return to action in games that were originally scheduled for Feb. 16. In girls action, Lufkin will host Tyler High while the Panthers will make the trip to Tyler.
The teams will play their originally scheduled games as planned on Tuesday with the Lady Panthers traveling to Jacksonville and the Panthers hosting the Indians.
After a two-day break, they will return to district action with their regularly scheduled games on Friday.
That will have the Lady Panthers traveling to Huntsville while the Panthers host the Hornets.
A busy week wraps up on Saturday when games that were originally set for Feb. 19 will be played. Lufkin’s teams will play a doubleheader with the Panthers and Lady Pack each playing at Nacogdoches.
Both teams have seven games left in the regular season with the Panthers coming off their first loss, a 4-1 setback against Whitehouse.
While Lufkin controlled much of the action, Whitehouse took advantage of its scoring opportunities in sealing the win while keeping its own undefeated record intact.
The Lady Panthers got into the win column with a 3-0 win over Whitehouse.
Rachel Bonnin scored a pair of goals and Maury Spore added a score.
