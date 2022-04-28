Hudson's Madi Ulrich slides back into first base, avoiding the tag of China Spring's Heaven Rembert during Class 4A Region III Bi-District playoff action at Hudson High School's softball field Wednesday evening.
Hudson's Brynn Davis (11), Grace Hamel (17), Haleigh Cook (3), Emma Heckendorn (18) and Tori Horton (1) greet Caelyn Williams at the plate after her three-run homer in the third inning gave the Lady Hornets a 5-0 lead at Hudson High School Wednesday night. Williams finished with a homer, double and four RBIs, but China Spring rallied for a 13-12 win.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
HUDSON — The Hudson Lady Hornets certainly didn't back down from the postseason challenge. In a game that featured a little bit of everything, the Lady Hornets pounded out 19 hits to put themselves on the verge of a Game 1 upset of the 18-4A champion China Spring Cougars.
Unfortunately, the 20th hit was the elusive one as China Spring's Brooke Ridgeway escaped a bases-loaded jam with one out and the Leopards held on for a 13-12 win in the opening game of a Class 4A Region III Bi-District series here Wednesday night.
