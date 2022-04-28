HUDSON — The Hudson Lady Hornets certainly didn't back down from the postseason challenge. In a game that featured a little bit of everything, the Lady Hornets pounded out 19 hits to put themselves on the verge of a Game 1 upset of the 18-4A champion China Spring Cougars.

Unfortunately, the 20th hit was the elusive one as China Spring's Brooke Ridgeway escaped a bases-loaded jam with one out and the Leopards held on for a 13-12 win in the opening game of a Class 4A Region III Bi-District series here Wednesday night.

