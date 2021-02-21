CLEVELAND — Diboll’s Lumberjacks rolled through an undefeated district season with a combination of a fearsome defense and a transition game guaranteed to give opponents nightmares.
While it took a little longer than usual for those elements of their game to kick in on Saturday, the No. 15 ’Jacks nevertheless hit their strides at the right moments, steamrolling Anahuac’s Panthers 62-37 in bi-district action in Cleveland.
Normally a team thriving on fast-break opportunities, the Lumberjacks on Saturday didn’t tally their first transition bucket until just 50 seconds remained in the first quarter.
Diboll head coach James Davis said the slow start was nothing more than a slight case of jitters for his young Lumberjacks.
“I really think it was just a little bit of nerves with this young group we have,” Davis said. “We tried our press early and tried to get into some fast breaks, but we weren’t rotating right on defense, and we just couldn’t get going early.
“It took some time, and their inexperience showed. Now that they have a playoff game under their belts, I feel we’ll be a whole lot better moving forward.”
Anahuac got a lethal dose of what other Diboll opponents have experienced all season long with those explosive scoring bursts arising from seemingly nowhere. In the second quarter, the Panthers drilled a 3-pointer to cut the Diboll lead to 21-19 with just 2:30 to play in the first half.
The Lumberjacks responded with a 9-0 run to close out the half for a 30-19 lead at the break.
In the fourth period, Anahuac managed to cut the ’Jacks’ lead to 41-31, only to see Diboll rip off another 9-0 run spanning a mere minute and a half. Fueling the run? More smothering Lumberjack defense.
“I just kept preaching, ‘Energy, energy,’” Davis said. “We preach defense all the time, and once we finally got our defense and press going — and our trust in each other — we got things going our way.”
Jacoby Watts led the Lumberjacks with 22 points, scoring 9 in the first quarter and 8 in the fourth. Percy Chavis finished with 19, Jathen Garcia eight and Zach Phipps seven in the win.
Lane Cormer hit three treys to lead the Panthers with nine points. Zyon Clark added seven points.
Diboll next will face Tarkington, which took a 53-38 win over East Bernard on Saturday, with date, time and location to be announced.
