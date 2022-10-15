Corrigan

Corrigan-Camden quarterback Christian Guzman gets outside for a long gain during Friday’s game against Leon. The Bulldogs moved to 7-0 on the season with a 56-0 win over the Cougars in Corrigan.

 GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News

The Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs kept their undefeated season intact as they stormed to a 56-0 win over the Leon Cougars in Corrigan Friday.

The Bulldogs scored 7 points in the first quarter before upping the lead to 28-0 at halftime.