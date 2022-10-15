The Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs kept their undefeated season intact as they stormed to a 56-0 win over the Leon Cougars in Corrigan Friday.
The Bulldogs scored 7 points in the first quarter before upping the lead to 28-0 at halftime.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs kept their undefeated season intact as they stormed to a 56-0 win over the Leon Cougars in Corrigan Friday.
The Bulldogs scored 7 points in the first quarter before upping the lead to 28-0 at halftime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.