DIBOLL — In a typically contested matchup between two area rivals, Hudson’s Lady Hornets used a big second-quarter surge fueled by defensive pressure to take down Diboll’s Lady Jacks 61-46 Tuesday in Diboll.
With Diboll holding an 18-13 lead early in the second period behind back-to-back buckets from Jalisa Walker and Maliyah Phipps, the Lady Hornets defense clamped down, forcing turnovers leading to fast breaks and a 14-2 run to take a 27-20 lead.
