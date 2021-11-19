Diboll’s Ian Willis hauls in a catch against a pair of Buna defenders during bi-district action at Woodville High School on Nov. 18. The Lumberjacks take on Hallettsville in area action at Navasota High School tonight.
Another strong season has the Diboll Lumberjacks back in the area round of the playoffs for the fourth straight season. Now the ’Jacks will try to end to their second-round struggles as they take on the Hallettsville Brahmas in Class 3A DI Region III Area postseason action tonight.
Hallettsville presents a familiar challenge to Diboll after the teams clashed in the area round of the postseason one year ago. In that matchup, Hallettsville’s defense was the story of the night as it blanked the Lumberjacks in a 27-0 decision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.