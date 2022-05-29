The Cameron Yoemen showed they weren’t going anywhere when they hit a first-inning grand slam and coasted to a 6-2 win in the second game of a Class 3A Region III semifinal series at Cy-Ranch High School Saturday night. Unfortunately for Cameron, the ‘Jacks had an ace up their sleeve.
Coby DeJesus dealt another gem, allowing one run on three hits with eight strikeouts and a walk in a complete game as the ‘Jacks punched their ticket to the regional finals with a 4-1 win in the third and deciding game of the series.
