Hudson second baseman Tyler Dickerson swipes at a Carthage runner before throwing to first for an out during Thursday’s game. The Hornets beat the Bulldogs 6-2 in the opening game of the best-of-three regional quarterfinals series in Nacogdoches.
NACOGDOCHES — The Hudson Hornets played well enough to win, but they certainly weren’t going to turn down a few fortunate bounces.
The Hornets capitalized on some big breaks while creating some of their own, and pitcher Colby Turner tossed a gem in Thursday’s 6-2 win over the Carthage Bulldogs in the opening game of a best-of-three regional quarterfinals series in Nacogdoches.
