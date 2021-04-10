Lufkin’s Coby DeJesus, front, and Sam Flores converge on a play at second base against Huntsville’s Caleb Cotton during District 16-5A baseball action at Morris Frank Park Friday night. Cotton was safe on the steal attempt. The game will resume at 1 p.m. today with Huntsville leading Lufkin 5-3.
With looming weather expected, the Lufkin Panthers moved up their District 16-5A contest against the Huntsville Hornets by three hours in hopes of getting in a completed game.
As it turns out, it wasn’t quite enough as heavy lightning and showers hit the area just before 6 p.m., causing a lengthy delay before play was eventually postponed until 1 p.m. today at Morris Frank Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.