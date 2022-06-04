Diboll catcher Edgar Portillo makes a lunging catch of a tough popup during Friday’s game. The Lumberjacks moved a win away from a state tournament appearance after beating Franklin 5-2 in the opening game of a best-of-three regional finals series in Spring.
Diboll’s Gabe Smith reacts after his first-inning, two-run homer during Friday’s game. The Lumberjacks moved a win away from a state tournament appearance after beating Franklin 5-2 in the opening game of a best-of-three regional finals series in Spring.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
SPRING — The Diboll Lumberjacks are one win away from a trip to next week’s UIL state tournament in Round Rock.
The ’Jacks’ Gabe Smith earned the mound win with a solid six 2/3 innings, and added a two-run homer in the first inning to lead Diboll to a 5-2 win over Franklin in Friday’s series opener of the best-of-three, regional finals series at Grand Oaks High School.
