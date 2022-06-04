SPRING — The Diboll Lumberjacks are one win away from a trip to next week’s UIL state tournament in Round Rock.

The ’Jacks’ Gabe Smith earned the mound win with a solid six 2/3 innings, and added a two-run homer in the first inning to lead Diboll to a 5-2 win over Franklin in Friday’s series opener of the best-of-three, regional finals series at Grand Oaks High School.