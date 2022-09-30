HUDSON — As the Hudson Lady Hornets continue building their fledgling varsity volleyball team into what the program believes will be a perennial district championship contender, they’re seeing first-hand what it’s going to take to get there.
The Lady Hornets ran into a strong Madisonville team on Tuesday in Hudson’s second district match of the season. The Lady Mustangs put on clinics in nearly every aspect of the game in sweeping the match 25-10, 25-14 and 25-11 in Hudson.
