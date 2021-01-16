Diboll’s Jacoby Watts (13) leads the Lumberjacks on a fast break during Friday’s game. The Lumberjacks took sole possession of first place in District 21-3A with a 72-48 win over the Red Devils in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Diboll’s Lumberjacks used a 21-point first quarter and a relentless transition game to hammer Huntington’s Red Devils 72-48 Friday in Huntington, taking over sole possession of first place in District 21-3A.
The ‘Jacks got a balanced scoring attack, with Jacoby Watts leading all scorers with 17 points. Zach Phipps added 15, Jathen Garcia 13 and Percy Chavis 11 in the win.
