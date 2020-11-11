Kaitlyn Jinkins scored 13 points to lead the Huntington Devilettes to a 37-35 win over the Woden Lady Eagles in the season opener Friday night.
Makenzie Hale added 8 points for Huntington and Cassidy Cook had 6.
Josh Havard’s email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.
