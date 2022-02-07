Lufkin will take on Nacogdoches in a pair of District 16-5A basketball matchups on Tuesday night.
The Panthers will host the Dragons while the Lady Panthers make the trip to Nacogdoches.
Josh Havard's email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.
