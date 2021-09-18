Huntington

Huntington running back Connor Murray (44) follows his blockers on a carry during Friday night’s game against Hemphill. The Red Devils fell to the Hornets 36-7 on Homecoming Night in Huntington.

 GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News

HUNTINGTON — It was a long homecoming night for the Huntington Red Devils as they dropped a 28-0 decision to the Hemphill Hornets in non-district action at Red Devil Stadium.

Omarion Smith ran for 181 yards on 24 carries for the Hornets.