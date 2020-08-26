The 2019 Groveton Indians were every-week highlight reels, with an explosive offense scoring 633 points over the course of the season. Those numbers were a big reason the Tribe advanced four games deep into the postseason before bowing out in a shootout against San Augustine.

The 2020 team returns many of the same players responsible for those fireworks. RB Malachi Stewart led the Indians in rushing in ’19 with nearly 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns, and backfield mate Trenton Torregrossa combined his rushing and receiving totals for nearly 1,000 yards and 14 TDs as a dual threat.

Trenton Torregrossa

At left, Groveton runner Trenton Torregrossa (3) tries to the escape the grasp of San Augustine defender Jayden Hicks (1) during the first half of a Class 2A DI Region III final at SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium. Above, the Groveton Indians’ defense pursues a San Augustine ball carrier in the same game.
Malachi Stewart

Groveton running back Malachi Stewart (10) tries to break away from San Augustine defender Kevorian Barnes during the first half of a Class 2A DI Region III final at SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium.

Gary Stallard’s email address is garylstallard@yahoo.com.