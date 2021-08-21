Lady Panthers v New Diana Volleyball

Lufkin’s Aaliyah Maxie and Kelby Coutee go up for the block against New Diana Thursday at Lufkin High School. The Lady Panthers swept matches from Latexo and New Diana. They’ll play for the championship today

 JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News

The Lufkin Lady Panthers will look to make it two championships in as many tries as they finish off play at their tournament today.

Lufkin cruised to the top seed in its own group on Thursday as it swept through Latexo and New Diana.

