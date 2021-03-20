Bebo Hinojosa baffled Huntsville hitters over six innings and Reid Hensley continued to provide the power at the plate as the Lufkin Panthers capped a perfect first week of District 16-5A action with a 5-0 win over the Huntsville Hornets at Morris Frank Park Friday night.
Hinojosa pitched the first six innings, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out nine. He carried a perfect game into the sixth inning when Huntsville’s first runner got on base on an error after the first 16 batters were retired in order. Two batters later, Hagan Harris broke up the no-hitter with a single.
