Huntington receiver Darion Hale (5) hauls in a 50-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter of Friday’s game against Crockett. The Red Devils fell to the Bulldogs 48-19 in Huntington. Huntington plays at Diboll at 7 tonight.
Diboll receive Zach Phipps (10) breaks a tackle after a reception during a recent game against Liberty. Diboll hosts Huntington at 7 tonight.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
It’s been a tale of two seasons for the Huntington Red Devils and Diboll Lumberjacks.
Huntington got off to one of the best starts in school history as it took a thrilling win over Shelbyville followed by an impressive victory over Frankston. That was followed by a heartbreaking loss to Hemphill before last week’s setback against Crockett, one of the district favorites.
