Darion Hale scored 21 points, including 10 straight in a game-deciding 18-2 run as the Huntington Red Devils opened District 21-3A action by rolling to a 62-44 win over the Pineywoods Community Academy Timberwolves at Shands Gym Friday night.
Barrett Gabehart scored 15 points to lead the way for PCA, which stayed within striking distance until early in the third quarter when a swarming Huntington team turned its defense into offense to put the game away.
