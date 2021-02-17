If experience was going to be the deciding factor, the Pineywoods Community Academy Lady Wolves knew they were in trouble. With a young program in its first playoff appearance, it would have been easy to be overwhelmed.
An eight-minute stretch without a field goal left the Lady Wolves with a minuscule two-point lead and the real possibility of an early exit headed into the final quarter of their bi-district playoff game against Warren.
Three minutes later, the Lady Wolves had shown if playoff experience is nice, then determination, heart and their own share of talent is better.
An all-out pressure defense led to a barrage of buckets. After 3:37 had ticked off the clock in the fourth quarter, the Lady Wolves had delivered the knockout punch with a 15-2 run. The final score — a 56-41 win over Warren — was the only formality left.
In the process, they made their own bit of history by securing PCA’s first playoff victory.
“Considering it’s never happened before, it’s pretty exciting,” senior guard Aspynn Walker, whose defense spearheaded that late run, said. “Knowing we can go out there and do something like that is special. There aren’t any negative vibes on this team.”
While PCA’s opening playoff win may have been a surprise to some, it wasn’t shocking within the team’s own locker room.
The Lady Wolves started the season with optimism on a team that featured four seniors and three freshmen, all of which see significant time in the rotation.
In the first month of the season, Zoey Kelley, a senior guard, set the school’s scoring record before surpassing the 1,000-point mark a few weeks later.
She was one of the players who was on the team when PCA made the playoffs in 2018.
“From where we started in our freshman year to where we are now is a big deal,” Kelley said. “This team has come together as a family. We have our flaws, but we know how to fix them. I don’t really like being the underdog, but we’ve been able to prove a lot of people wrong.”
Thursday’s playoff win was a testament to the team’s approach. Seven different players got in the scoring column with freshman post Kiara Rodgers leading the way with 16 points while wreaking havoc all over the court.
Meanwhile, senior guard Bella Stanley connected on four 3-pointers at seemingly perfect times. Her first two 3-pointers helped PCA build an early 9-point advantage.
When Warren briefly took its biggest lead of the game, Stanley was there with the answer, knocking down back-to-back triples that sparked an 8-0 run that gave the Lady Wolves the lead for good.
“I live in Zavalla, so it was the first time a lot of my family got to see me play this year,” Stanley said. “I wanted to show out for them and fortunately I finally got my shot back.”
For another senior, the game was a rollercoaster of emotions. Guard Mercedes Winn took a hard fall in the first quarter and had to be checked out on the sidelines. She eventually sat out most of the first half before returning to the game.
“It was frustrating because I wasn’t out there helping my team,” Winn said. “I didn’t think we were going to lose, but you definitely don’t want to go out in a game you can’t play in.”
In a normal year, PCA’s accomplishments would have been significant. The Lady Wolves’ season, like all others, was anything but normal.
The school announced before the season that due to COVID-19 safety protocols, they wouldn’t allow fans at home games, the only district in the county to make that decision. That left PCA parents and fans watching games on YouTube.
Given the chance to play in front of fans for their playoff game, PCA thrived under the pressure.
“In the past, even before the quarantine, we never really had a lot of fans there,” Winn said. “This year we were able to create a team the crowd could really get behind. Having them there on Thursday was really great.”
Next up for PCA is an area playoff game against Anderson-Shiro, the District 23-3A champion. The Lady Wolves are the third seed in 21-3A despite entering the final week of the regular season with district title hopes.
That game was originally scheduled for Tuesday but has been postponed due to weather conditions.
The Central Lady Bulldogs eventually seized that top spot while PCA and Huntington tied for second.
Regardless of the number beside their name, the Lady Wolves are excited to push their historical season even further.
“We’ve never had a playoff win, so I don’t think PCA was on anyone’s radar,” PCA head coach Nick Myers said. “The girls had some butterflies because they had a chance to make history. They went out there and proved what they’re capable of.”
