PCA tennis

Members of the Pineywoods Community Team Tennis squad that qualified for the postseason are, front, from left, manager Katelyn Wallace, Mattie Johnson, Brylee Barbee, Aaliyah Segura, Halle Havard, Taylor Alvis, Faith Thompson and Stella Luna. In back are Luke Wallace, Adam McFarland, DeAndrew Dodd, coach Edwin Quarles, Elias Sisco, Dylan Seymore, Jaziel Reyes and Jacob Grace. Not pictured are Maggie Gamboa, Jessica Hill, Emerson Jackson, Elizabeth Luna, Anthony Lytle, Harlie Paul and Caden Wilson.

 Contributed

The Pineywoods Community Academy Team Tennis squad competed in the playoffs for the first time on Monday.

The Timberwolves qualified for the postseason when they defeated Rusk 11-4 on Sept. 28.