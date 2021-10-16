The Pineywoods Community Academy Team Tennis squad competed in the playoffs for the first time on Monday.
The Timberwolves qualified for the postseason when they defeated Rusk 11-4 on Sept. 28.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Pineywoods Community Academy Team Tennis squad competed in the playoffs for the first time on Monday.
The Timberwolves qualified for the postseason when they defeated Rusk 11-4 on Sept. 28.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.